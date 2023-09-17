Shen Butler-Lawson scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and Minnesota State Mankato, ranked No. 5 in Division II, routed host Minot State 52-25 on Saturday.

Butler-Lawson caught a 6-yard touchdown pass before adding TD runs of 24 and 7 yards as the Mavericks led 28-7 after one quarter. He finished with 95 rushing yards on 15 carries and two receptions for 28 yards.

Hayden Ekern threw for 225 yards and two scores for the Mavericks (3-0).

Minnesota Duluth 42, Sioux Falls 34: Kyle Walljasper passed for 270 yards and ran for 136 yards and four touchdowns and the host Bulldogs held off the Cougars. Sioux Falls, down 35-14 after three quarters, pulled within 42-34 with two minutes remaining but couldn't recover an onside kick.

Bemidji State 36, Winona State 10: Brandon Alt passed for 336 yards and four TDs to help the host Beavers, ranked No. 7 in Division II, pull away from the Warriors. Alt threw two TD passes in the third quarter as Bemidji State opened a 30-10 lead.

MSU Moorhead 38, McKendree 17: Jack Strand passed for 387 yards and four TDs to pace the host Dragons over the Bearcats. The Dragons scored twice in the final four minutes of the first half and scored in the first two minutes of the second half to open a 31-3 lead.

Augustana 24, Concordia (St. Paul) 16: Casey Bauman passed for 243 yards and three touchdowns as the Vikings outlasted the host Golden Bears.

Wayne State (Neb.) 49, Southwest Minnesota State 10: Nick Bohn passed for a career-high 356 yards and three TDs for the host Wildcats.

Division III

Wisconsin-Stout 24, Gustavus Adolphus 7: Mitch Waechter passed for 219 yards and rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils past the Gusties in Menomonie, Wis. Waechter's 80-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter gave UW-Stout a 23-7 lead. George Sandven passed for 352 yards and a TD for Gustavus.

Augsburg 62, Martin Luther 0: The host Auggies scored their most points in a game since 2014 and gained 575 yards against the Knights. Augsburg held Martin Luther to six first downs and forced four turnovers.

Bethel 24, Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0: Alex Call threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns lead the Royals, ranked No. 18 in D-III, past the host Blugolds. Call's TD passes of 34 and 76 yards were caught by Joey Kidder, who had eight receptions for 175 yards.

Carleton 38, Minnesota-Morris 12: Jack Morris completed 30 of 38 passes and threw for 362 yards and five TDs to lead the Knights past the host Cougars.

Wisconsin-River Falls 75, Northwestern (St. Paul) 3: Kaleb Blaha threw two TD passes and ran for three more and The Falcons, ranked No. 7 in D-III, led 41-3 after one quarter and set a school record for margin of victory, breaking a mark from a 63-0 victory over Elmhurst last year.