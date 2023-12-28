If you were thinking about joining a dating site in the new year, you're not alone — far from it, in fact.

The first Sunday of the new year is the busiest day of the year, according to several dating apps and websites. Dubbed "Dating Sunday" or "Singles Sunday," the name traces back to 2016 when the post-ball drop increase was noticed, and now it's an unofficial holiday for those hoping to meet their match.

There's data to back up the hype. OkCupid revealed that it historically sees a stunning 70% increase in user activity on Dating Sunday, while Tinder estimates that 10% of all swipes in the month of January occur on that date, adding that 44 million matches were made on the app in 2019 — just on Dating Sunday.

Why is there such a noticeable increase on this one day of the year? Julie Spira, an online dating expert, said it is due to a variety of factors that coincide.

"You have people recovering from a breakup or who were down during the holidays, you have all those New Year's resolutions, and you have the clock ticking down to Valentine's Day," she said.

In addition, Sunday is traditionally the day that sees the most activity on dating apps, because work occupies time during the week and Saturday often is spent on social activities.

Michael Kaye, global head of communications for OkCupid said that the activity increase on Sunday is "on a whole other level" after the start of a new year. "People start acting on their resolutions — to be healthier, more fiscally responsible, and to date more so they're not single again during the holidays. So now is when you really want to dedicate time to your dating life."

But there are a few things you should think about before Dating Sunday hits. Take a good look at your profile and make sure it's in top-notch shape, so when people are swiping more in the new year, you'll have your best foot forward. Make sure your photos are recent and flattering. The best photos are of you solo to avoid the group guessing game, but steer clear of too many selfies.

Likewise, give your bio an extra browse to be sure it's engaging and full of message bait (nuggets that invite someone to message you with a question). If you're having trouble, enlist a trusted friend to give your profile a look to make sure it sounds like you.

When the holidays are over, people are going to have more time to dedicate to their dating lives — and Dating Sunday might just turn out to be the best holiday of them all.