Here's a safe forecast: Another economic downturn lies in our future. Now, take into consideration unexpected personal setbacks that also occur all too frequently, such as a severe illness, family emergencies and unemployment.

Question is, when hard times come will you be financially prepared? For too many people the answer is no. Money should be managed so that your household can weather setbacks.

"This may sound pessimistic, but I manage my finances as if I'm in a perpetual recession," writes Michelle Singletary in her new book, "What To Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits: A Survival Guide." "It's not about being fearful. When it comes to your finances, you have to hope for the best but plan for the worst. "

Washington Post syndicated columnist Singletary's book is organized into seven sections that present a common personal finance question followed by her answer and additional thoughts.

She deals with claiming unemployment insurance, ways to play triage with your bills if you lose your job and suggestions on what to do if you can't pay the rent. She also recognizes the importance of family, extended family and community, and draws on her experience helping out family and friends when they're in financial straits. Her recommendation is to make a money gift, not a loan when approached for money. That said, she has several rules to consider before gifting money so that you don't end up resentful.

"I firmly believe that much is required of those whom much has been given. So, if someone asks for a loan, offer to give him or her cash," she writes. "Why? Because people promise to pay with the best intentions, but then life gets in the way."

Singletary's advice stands out for her strong emphasis on sharing resources to save money and build financial security. .

Not surprisingly, Singletary is harsh on borrowing. She doesn't buy the traditional distinction between "good debt" (think student loans) and "bad debt (credit cards). To her, both are simply debts — period. She argues for her point of view and rightly notes that financial independence is synonymous with living debt free.

"What To Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits," is extremely useful. And for parents with recent graduates, her book would be terrific gift to help them establish sound money habits.

Chris Farrell is senior economics contributor at "Marketplace" and Minnesota Public Radio.