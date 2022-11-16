Does the fact that the sun is now setting in the late afternoon rather than in the evening leave you feeling blue? Do overcast days in which you see little hint of the sun leave you depressed?

You're far from alone. You might be susceptible to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression related to changes in seasons. Millions of adults in the United States likely suffer from SAD, although many might not know they have the condition, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Because other types of mental health conditions can cause similar symptoms, it can be difficult to diagnose SAD. Signs and symptoms can include:

• Feeling listless, sad or down most of the day, nearly every day.

• Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed.

• Having problems sleeping.

• Appetite changes, including either a craving for foods high in carbohydrates, overeating, or poor appetite.

• Difficulty concentrating.

• Feeling sluggish or agitated.

• Feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty.

Causes

The specific cause remains unknown. Some factors that may come into play include:

• Your biological clock, or circadian rhythm. The reduced level of sunlight in fall and winter may cause winter-onset seasonal affective disorder. This decrease in sunlight may disrupt your body's internal clock and lead to feelings of depression.

• Serotonin levels. A drop in serotonin, a brain chemical that affects mood, might play a role. Reduced sunlight can cause a drop in serotonin that might trigger depression.

• Melatonin levels. The change in season can disrupt the balance of the body's level of melatonin, which plays a role in sleep patterns and mood.

Risk Factors

SAD is diagnosed more often in women than in men. And it occurs more frequently in younger adults than in older adults.

Other factors that may increase your risk include:

• Family history. People with SAD may be more likely to have blood relatives with it or another form of depression.

• Having major depression or bipolar disorder. Symptoms of depression may worsen seasonally if you have one of these conditions.

• Living far from the equator. SAD appears to be more common among people who live far north or south of the equator. This might be due to decreased sunlight during the winter.

• Low level of vitamin D: Some vitamin D is produced in the skin when it's exposed to sunlight. Vitamin D can help to boost serotonin activity. Less sunlight and not getting enough vitamin D from foods and other sources might result in low levels of vitamin D in the body.

Treatments

There are several treatment options, including:

• Light therapy. Also called phototherapy, this involves sitting in front of a bright light that mimics outdoor light.

• Psychotherapy. This could include learning ways to cope with your feelings as well as building healthy behaviors, such as exercising and improving sleep patterns.

• Medications. An antidepressant treatment could be prescribed by a doctor.