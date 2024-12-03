Are you a former SmileDirectClub customer? You might be eligible for a refund

And not all refunds will come in the form of a settlement check. Compensation will first be applied to the outstanding balance on your account — meaning that future payments, while reduced, may still remain for those who were farther along in their treatment. But consumers eligible for a refund that exceeds their outstanding account balance will see that excess amount sent back to a bank account, debit card or credit card on file. If that's unsuccessful, HFD notes, a check will be mailed out.