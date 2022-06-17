Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes a recent ESPN article that suggests the White Sox are more likely to add players at the trade deadline than the Twins, even though the Twins are atop the AL Central at the moment. The sentiment makes some sense, but anyone who looks at the Twins' roster can see there are pieces they could add.

9:00: Star Tribune women's basketball writer Kent Youngblood joins the show to offer his perspectives on all the things that have gone wrong for the 3-12 Lynx this season. Plus he looks ahead to an optimistic season for Gophers women's basketball, which started summer workouts this week with four talented Minnesota freshman on the court.

26:00: Golden State took home another NBA title and the World Cup sites in 2026 were revealed.

