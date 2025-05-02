Are the Denver Nuggets right where the Los Angeles Clippers want them, at home for Game 7?

What to Know: The Nuggets have been one of the best offensive teams with Jokic on the court and one of the worst when he's on the bench. The key for the Nuggets is to keep the game from getting away from them during the minutes that Jokic is catching a breather. In their three wins so far, the Nuggets are minus-12 without Jokic; in their three losses, they're minus-24 without the three-time MVP who is coming off the best season of his career. They were minus-7 in their Game 6 loss Thursday night. ... The Nuggets have lost four of their last five close-out games since winning the franchise's only NBA championship two years ago. ... The Clippers were the victims the last time Denver won a Game 7. That came in the conference semifinals in the Florida bubble when the Nuggets overcame a 3-1 series deficit. ... Ivica Zubac and Nicolas Batum teamed up for a surprisingly effective defensive effort on the typically unguardable Jokic on Thursday night. The three-time MVP was held scoreless for 11 minutes in the third quarter and went only 2 for 9 in the second half. Afterward, Adelman decried the lack of free throws Jokic got — he only got to the line once and was 1-for-2 — and said if the officials are going to let the Clippers be this physical, he's going to have his players do the same in Game 7.