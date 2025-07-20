Arctic birders combat impact of climate change and avian flu on delicate ecosystem

VARDØ, Norway — In one of the top Arctic birding destinations in the world, environmental and health challenges are threatening some of the seabirds that are part of Norway's unique coastal ecosystem.
The population of kittiwakes has decreased by 80% since the 1990s along the Scandinavian country's coast. The small seagull species, among others, is under siege from climate change, predation, local fisheries and the bird flu.
So the town of Vardø, on the remote Vardøya Island in the Barents Sea, has stepped up to help the migrating visitors.
Three years ago, local fisherman Jan Vidar Hansen built a ''seagull hotel'' out of crates for kittiwakes and other seabirds to nest in safely. The hotel has the added bonus of limiting the spread of unwelcome smells, dirty nests and droppings that have become a nuisance for the island's human population.
''The first year there was 55 nests. Last year it was 74, and this year we have 76,'' Vidar Hansen said. He hopes the local council will agree to build a bigger seagull hotel in the future.
Seabirds have long been an important part of the identity of Vardø — so much so that the local museum has an exhibition dedicated to them. The town is known for its birding tourism as much as its radar station, which provides critical data to the U.S. Strategic Command thanks to its location nearly 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Russia's military hub on the Kola Peninsula.
The Gulf Stream
Norway's northern coast is an ecologically diverse area due to its topography as well as the Gulf Stream, which brings warmer water up from the Gulf of Mexico and then mixes with the cold Arctic air and water. This warmer water keeps the Barents Sea free from ice even though it's north of the Arctic Circle, and brings tons of fish larvae and other biomass up the Norwegian coast.