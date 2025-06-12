Arcia has 2-run single in 9th to rally Rockies to 8-7 win over Giants

DENVER — Orlando Arcia hit a two-run, single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 8-7 on Thursday to snap a five-game losing streak.
With the Rockies trailing 7-5, Sam Hilliard walked with one out in the ninth against Ra3ndy Rodriguez (3-1) and Thairo Estrada hit what was ruled a double to left field to put runners on second and third. Ryan McMahon walked to load the bases. Brenton Doyle then hit a potential game-ending double-play grounder that was bobbled by Casey Schmitt, allowing a run to score and keeping the bases loaded.
Pinch-hitter Hunter Goodman struck out before Arcia delivered on a 3-2 pitch for the Rockies. Colorado improved to 13-55, tied for the worst start in the modern era with the 1932 Boston Red Sox.
Seth Halvorsen (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win.
Dominic Smith had three hits including a three-run homer to help the Giants take the two-run lead into the ninth inning.
Smith's 443-foot three-run homer in the fifth off Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela gave the Giants a 7-2 lead before the Rockies chipped away
Mickey Moniak had a solo homer in the sixth and Estrada added as two-run single in the seventh.
The Rockies avoided their 12th home sweep and are 7-27 at Coors Field, the worst home start in franchise history.