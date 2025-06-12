Arcia has 2-run single in 9th to rally Rockies to 8-7 win over Giants

With the Rockies trailing 7-5, Sam Hilliard walked with one out in the ninth against Ra3ndy Rodriguez (3-1) and Thairo Estrada hit what was ruled a double to left field to put runners on second and third. Ryan McMahon walked to load the bases. Brenton Doyle then hit a potential game-ending double-play grounder that was bobbled by Casey Schmitt, allowing a run to score and keeping the bases loaded.