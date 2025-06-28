Aranada and Díaz go deep to back Littell's seven strong innings as Rays beat Orioles 11-3

Tampa Bay, which won for the 11th time in 15 games, grabbed the lead two batters into the game against Zach Eflin (6-6) when Josh Lowe doubled and scored on Brandon Lowe's single that extended his hitting streak to 15 games. One out later, Aranda hit a 467-foot shot out to right field for his 10th home run and a 3-0 lead. Chandler Simpson drove in the final run of the inning with a grounder.