AP's top albums of 2024: Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Mk.gee and more

It often seems like there is no record Billie Eilish can't break, no accomplishment she cannot summit. So where was she to go, at just 22, with her third studio album? Up, as it turns out. ''Hit Me Hard and Soft'' is a 10-track testament to her own ambition. It fuses insights pulled from her first two records — the gothic humor and unusual production of her first record and the classist detours of her second — but wizened. There are the fan favorites of ''Lunch'' and ''Birds of a Feather,'' but also standouts like ''Chihiro,'' with its delicate promise and techno-house crescendo at its coda. No one is doing it like her.