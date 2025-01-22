AP's all-College Football Playoff team features an all-Ohio State offensive backfield

This Associated Press All-America second-team selection capped his sensational freshman season by catching 19 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns in four playoff games. He scored twice in a 42-17 first-round victory over Tennessee and followed that up by having seven receptions for 187 yards and two more scores in a 41-21 Rose Bowl rout of previously unbeaten Oregon. Smith caught five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown against Notre Dame, and his 56-yard catch on a third-and-11 play set up a clinching field goal.