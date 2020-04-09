Easter Slush Potential - Hard Freeze Next Week



"If you're going through hell, keep going" Winston Churchill said, at the height of WW II. Who would have guessed WW III would be global, featuring an invisible, microscopic enemy?



On '60 Minutes' Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer described this as a hurricane with no wind, a forest fire with no flame. It's possible to fear the unknown while hoping for a better tomorrow.

Today's weather report is a tough-love reminder that you don't want to plant tender annuals until after Mother's Day. Ever. A statewide hard freeze is likely next week, with 4 or 5 nights in a row below 32F.

An especially-bad hair day is on tap today (don't get me started on bad hair) as winds gust over 30 mph. Friday looks sunnier with less wind, and much of Saturday should be dry.

A weekend storm tracking across the Midwest pushes a cold rain into Minnesota late Saturday, ending as wet snow Easter Sunday. It's early for numbers, but models hint at some slush late Sunday.

Dear diary: I'm ready for a steady diet of bugs, humidity and thunderstorms.

ECMWF total snowfall by Monday morning courtesy of WeatherBell.

That Windblown Look. Winds gust over 35 mph again today as a tight pressure gradient lingers. Winds ease up Good Friday with more sunshine, before the next surge of colder air whips up rain late Saturday into Easter Sunday, ending as a period of wet snow. It's still early (it always is) but models suggest the best chance of a few inches of slush over southeastern Minnesota Sunday night. Maps: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Next Week: Early March Flashback. Two steps forward - one step back. Both ECMWF (top) and GFS (bottom) show 3 days next week with highs in the 30s in the Twin Cities, nearly 15F colder than average. GFS hints at milder weather the following week and that's the thing about April cold fronts. With a sun angle similar to early September it's pretty hard for it to stay abnormally cold for long. Graphics: WeatherBell.

Slow Late-Month Moderation. There's no sugar-coating it. The next 1-2 weeks will feel more like early and mid-March. But GFS guidance suggests the coldest air will migrate into New England and eastern Canada by the last week of April, with more of a Pacific flow luring the mercury back into the 50s. Baby steps.

Climate Data for First Week of April. Maps above courtesy of USDA NASS Upper Midwest Regional Office.

Record-Breaking Snowfall Engulfs Parts of Norway. The Watchers has details: "A number of snowfall records tumbled across Norway, particularly its northern region, over the weekend. According to state meteorologist Eirik Samuelsen, Northern Norway has been practically buried by snow all throughout the season. With more heavy snow expected later in the week, this season is likely to become Tromso's snowiest.​ While people in the south enjoyed the cool weather in the past week, the residents in the north shivered through the cold and struggled with the heavy snow. Official measurements in the northern municipality of Tromso said 30 cm (12 inches) settled in the area on Sunday alone, April 5, 2020..."

2020 Hurricane Forecast: Above Average Intensity. Here's an excerpt from Forbes: "Those extra goods in your pantry may be useful for more than one reason. As if 2020 has not already walloped us beyond belief, brace yourself for more of nature’s power: Because of warm seas and favorable weather patterns, this Atlantic hurricane season could include a greater-than-average number of major hurricanes. Forecasters from Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project, led by research scientist Phil Klotzbach, announced on Thursday that although there are 2.7 major hurricanes during a typical season — between June 1 and Nov. 30 — eight hurricanes are expected this year. And this includes four major hurricanes, with winds of at least 111 miles per hour..."

Modern Meteorology Was Born 60 Years Ago. Ars Technica talks about the launch of America's first weather satellites, which revolutionized weather tracking and prediction: "Sixty years ago on this date, April 1, a Thor-Able rocket launched a small satellite weighing 122.5kg into an orbit about 650km above the Earth's surface. Effectively, this launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station marked the beginning of the era of modern weather forecasting. Designed by the Radio Corporation of America and put into space by NASA, the Television InfraRed Observation Satellite, or TIROS-1, was the nation's first weather satellite. During its 78 days of operation, TIROS-1 successfully monitored Earth's cloud cover and weather patterns from space. This was a potent moment for the field of meteorology. For the first time, scientists were able to combine space-based observations with physical models of the atmosphere that were just beginning to be run on supercomputers..."

Image credit : "Image taken on April 1, 1960, by TIROS 1. This was the first television picture of Earth from space." NASA.

Hopes of Pandemic Respite This Spring May Depend Upon What Happens Indoors. A direct link between COVID-19 transmission and indoor relative humidity? Here's an excerpt from A direct link between COVID-19 transmission and indoor relative humidity? Here's an excerpt from Yale News : "...Iwasaki said the seasonal nature of respiratory illnesses have been chronicled since the times of the ancient Greeks, who noted such illnesses rose in winter and fell during spring and summer. Modern science has been able to identify cold, dry air as a factor in spread of viruses such as the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19. Research by Iwasaki’s lab and others explains why. Winter’s cold, dry air makes such viruses a triple threat: When cold outdoor air with little moisture is heated indoors, the air’s relative humidity drops to about 20%. This comparitively moisture-free air provides a clear path for airborne viral particles of viruses such as COVID-19..."

Seasonality of Respiratory Viral Infections. The article above references research at . The article above references research at The Annual Review of Virology (which I read cover to cover - not really). Here's an excerpt of the paper in question: "...The two major contributing factors are the changes in environmental parameters and human behavior. Studies have revealed the effect of temperature and humidity on respiratory virus stability and transmission rates. More recent research highlights the importance of the environmental factors, especially temperature and humidity, in modulating host intrinsic, innate, and adaptive immune responses to viral infections in the respiratory tract. Here we review evidence of how outdoor and indoor climates are linked to the seasonality of viral respiratory infections..."

How Biased Is Your Favorite New Source? This Chart Will Tell You. Big Think has an interesting post; here's a clip: "...Otero analyzed news sources for bias and reliability, and then charted her results. Her side project became the first version of the Media Bias Chart. In 2018, she founded Ad Fontes Media as a public benefit corporation—naming the company after the Latin phrase meaning, "back to the source." After a successful crowdfunding campaign, Otero gathered additional analysts to perform deeper dives into news content. Today, her Media Bias Chart has reached version 5.1. Each score is now backed by an analysis of multiple articles, a weighted average of those raw article scores, and multiple analyst rankings from people across the political spectrum..."

Graphic credit : "The Media Bias Chart, version 5.1, charts reliability and bias in about 90 popular news sources."

45 mph peak wind gust yesterday at MSP International Airport.

56 F. high temperature in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

54 F. average high on April 8.

70 F. high on April 8, 2019.

April 9, 1931 : Severe dust storms are reported in St. Paul.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with gusty winds and a few snow showers. Winds: NW 20-35. High: 42



GOOD FRIDAY: More sunshine, less wind. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 30. High: near 50



SATURDAY: Cloudy, growing chance of showers. Winds: NE 10-15. Wake-up: 39. High: 51



EASTER SUNDAY: Rain ends as a little slushy snow. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 38. High: 42



MONDAY: Cold wind blows, feels like 20F. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 27. High: 38



TUESDAY: Hard freeze. Clouds linger. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 26. High: 35



WEDNESDAY: April no-show. Intervals of sunshine. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 24. High: 39

Climate Stories...

Is FEMA Footing the Bill for Others' Repeated Climate Change Mistakes? The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has an interesting post; here's an excerpt: "...The federal government didn’t always pick up the tab for damage from natural disasters. But in the last seven decades, Congress has increasingly covered the bills. During the decade from 2005 to 2014, the federal government committed almost $280 billion for disaster assistance. Congress has spent over $3.6 trillion on disaster relief alone since 1964. With worsening climate impacts—more intense storms, bigger wildfires, deeper droughts, greater extremes of heat and precipitation, in addition to sea-level rise—these bills will only grow. One way to shrink the ballooning invoice is to ensure that the decisions about where and how to build take into account the growing risks of climate change. According to a recent National Institute of Building Sciences study, every dollar spent on reducing risk before disaster strikes saves approximately $6 in damages. And when it comes to building in accordance with the latest building codes, the savings grow to $11 for every $1 invested..."

Photo credit : Walt Jennings, FEMA.

Climate Change: How Bad It Gets Is Up to Us. Jeff Goodell reports for Rolling Stone: "...The other big uncertainty about our climate future has to do with tipping points. The latest research is showing some Earth systems may be more resilient than most people thought. The Gulf Stream system, for example, “has been slowing down in recent decades,” says Gavin Schmidt, head of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies. “But I don’t think anyone is worried about it shutting down anytime soon.” It’s the same with the melting of the permafrost in the Arctic: The more the permafrost warms, the more methane it releases, the more it warms the atmosphere — but none of the climate scientists I talked to believe there is a point when it runs away with itself. Similarly with the Amazon rainforest: As warming combines with deforestation, parts of it may turn into more of a savannah-like ecosystem. “But it’s not like there is a sudden crash and the entire Amazon disappears,” says Hausfather..."

Image credit : "A map showing the average temperature rise over the past four years; 2016 and 2019 were the hottest on record." Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

In a Race Against Global Warming, Robins Are Migrating Earlier. InsideClimate News explains: "...Robins start heading north earlier when winters are warm and dry, the new study found, affirming findings from earlier studies that, even 20 years ago, documented climate effects on migration. Declining snow cover, a well-documented impact of global warming, seems to be the main environmental cue, said the new report's lead author Ruth Oliver, who did the research as a doctoral student at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, and is now a postdoctoral associate at Yale University. "We've generally felt like birds must be responding to when food is available," Oliver said. "When the snow melts, there are insects to get at, but we've never had data like this before. We were interested in looking at how songbirds navigate these dynamic landscapes. We know the environment is changing, but it's been puzzling to researchers how songbirds are anticipating these changes..."

Methane Shoots Up: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "Methane levels in the atmosphere experienced a dramatic rise in 2019, preliminary data released Sunday shows. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that methane levels increased by 11.54 parts per billion (ppb) in 2019 over 2018 levels, the largest increase since 2014. “Last year’s jump in methane is one of the biggest we’ve seen over the past twenty years,” Rob Jackson, professor of Earth system science at Stanford University and chair of the Global Carbon Project, told Bloomberg. “It’s too early to say why, but increases from both agriculture and natural gas use are likely. Natural gas consumption surged more than two percent last year.” In the United States, the fossil fuel industry is the largest source of methane pollution, and emissions from the oil and gas sector have grown at least 40% over the last decade." (Bloomberg, The Hill. Background: Climate Signals)

Sorry, Climate Change Hasn't Gone Away Just Because of COVID-19. Here's an excerpt from Forbes: "...Concentrations of carbon dioxide, the gas that’s most responsible for trapping heat in Earth’s atmosphere, are up from 413 ppm this time last year to 416 ppm now. That’s because on average, a carbon dioxide molecule will remain in the atmosphere for about four years. Then, when they leave the atmosphere, the carbon dioxide molecules simply swap places with carbon dioxide in the ocean, which means the extra carbon dioxide we’ve added to our atmosphere from burning fossil fuels for decades will remain in our environment for centuries. So the current decrease in carbon pollution is a mere blip in the overall picture and the climate crisis will still be with us for a very long time..."