Time to take out a clean sheet of white paper. Two rows: natural disasters we see here at home. And those we don't. Floods, a few tornadoes and slushy commutes? Guilty as charged. Minnesota remains a veritable playground of cold fronts. No shortage of old fashioned A/C here. Even a May frost some years.

But we do NOT host hurricanes or rising sea levels. Volcanoes, earthquakes and tsunamis are a no-go. We experience flashes of miserable heat, but nothing like Phoenix, Florida, Atlanta or D.C.

Why the disclaimer? There's a 1 in 3 chance frost will form in some outlying suburbs of the Twin Cities Saturday morning. You haven't planted annuals yet, have you? Smart.

Meanwhile heaviest rains today fall on western Minnesota today; just a few light showers reaching MSP. The sun peeks out tomorrow and Thursday before another surge of brisk air Friday. A few flowering plants may freeze their buds off Saturday.



Have no fear. A rising sun angle rides to our rescue; NOAA models show 70s to near 80F in 10 days.

A Cool Week. No need to crank the air conditioning anytime soon, in fact light jackets will be all the rage into much of next week before we finally warm up by the third week of May. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Below Average Temperatures Through Middle of Next Week. GFS (bottom) shows a nice warming trend by the 15th of May, which sounds about right. Hey, at least it won't snow. Meteograms for MSP: WeatherBell.

Moderation Likely Third Week of May. This unusually chilly phase for the eastern half of the USA finally winds down within 9-12 days and looking out 2 weeks from now temperatures should be consistently in the 70s, if the latest GFS solution is to be believed.

Officials weigh Options for Hurricane Shelters During Coronavirus. Expect the unexpected, and God help us if we get a few major hurricanes hitting the U.S. by late summer. Here's an excerpt from TCPalm.com: "...If a hurricane threatens this season, some evacuation requests may be replaced by stay-at-home orders as officials struggle to minimize the spread of coronavirus. Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said he will have a plan this month that outlines guidance for counties on how they may want to handle storms differently to contain infections. Details could include requiring people in hurricane-fortified homes to stay put through a storm. “If you have a Cat 1 or Cat 2 storm and your house was built after Hurricane Andrew, maybe we issue you a stay-at-home order rather than an evacuation order,” Moskowitz said during an April task force call about reopening the state. “Do we change the concept of evacuating at all?...”

Exclusive: FEMA Braces for COVID-Infected Hurricane Season. Axios provides more perspective; here are a couple of excerpts from a recent post: "Pete Gaynor, who runs the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is drafting a document whose title sounds like the stuff of horror movies: "COVID-19 Pandemic Operational Guidance for the 2020 Hurricane Season." In preparing for the June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season, Gaynor must consider challenges beyond what predecessors have faced:

How do you evacuate people from hurricane zones while maintaining 6 feet of social distancing?

How much extra shelter space will be needed to house people who can no longer safely crowd into schools, auditoriums and community centers?

How do you protect the most vulnerable people such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions?

Resources already are strained — and so are tensions between many governors and the Trump administration..."

Hurricane Dorian: Models Missed Storm's Detonation and How it Stalled. Detonation is the right word for this otherworldly Category 5 storm that stalled over the Bahamas for the better part of 2 days. Florida Today has details: "Hurricane Dorian’s detonation to a 185-mph storm and calamitous idle over the northeastern Bahamas were missed by forecast models that underestimated the synergy building between the ocean and atmosphere. A 75-page report released Monday by the National Hurricane Center chronicles the evolution of the deadly Cat 5 cyclone and critiques its forecast, noting that Dorian’s sidestep of rugged Hispaniola accounted for larger than normal errors in predicting the storm’s ultimate power. Also, while models and forecasts called for a slowdown in forward speed near the northern Bahamas, “none of them indicated that Dorian was going to stall there...”

April 2020 Was An Historic Month for Tornadoes in U.S. The New York Daily News has details: "According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, April 2020 was a historic month for severe weather activity in the U.S. It was among some of the most active months for tornado activity in 70 years of recorded history. Preliminary data suggest that 351 tornadoes touched down in the U.S. last month — the second-highest count for any April. Among them, the NWS said that there were 14 killer tornadoes, making April the fifth highest count for any month on record. Forty people were killed, the most in a month since May 2013, when 41 fatalities were reported..."

April: Windy and Drier Than Average. Dr. Mark Seeley has details in Minnesota WeatherTalk: "...April was a drier than normal month, with about 90 percent of the climate stations reporting less than average precipitation. The largest amounts were reported from western counties. Ottertail reported 3.03 inches. Many other areas reported less than 1 inch. In fact April of 2020 will rank among the 20 driest historically with a statewide average precipitation total of only 1.36 inches. Portions of Kittson and Polk Counties in northwestern Minnesota reported the most snowfall for the month with 12 inches. Over half of the days in the month brought wind gusts over 30 mph..."

USDA Update. Here's an excerpt from this week's edition of USDA Midwest Climate Hub: "Conditions have taken a fairly remarkable shift across much of the Corn Belt which has allowed planting to move ahead much more quickly than expected. Precipitation has been pretty limited with well-below-average precipitation over the last 30 days (and much longer in some areas - not pictured). The totals for the last 30 dayss have been less than an inch in some areas of the Plains, which is less than half or even 25% of average in places. The mid-month cold still dominates the 30 day temperature averages, with 2-4F below average common around the region."

Rapid Decrease in Surface Soil Moisture. This is pretty remarkable, considering how saturated soils were in 2019, lasting into the winter months. USDA Midwest Climate Hub has details: "The limited precipitation has allowed the surface soils to dry, despite the colder-than-average temperatures. Winds have also helped the drying process. One soil moisture model from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center shows a 50 mm (about 2 inch) loss of moisture in the last month in part of the region, as well as decent drying elsewhere. This change has dried surface soils sufficiently to allow more widespread planting than was expected eve a few weeks ago. Most of the drying is at the surface. Most soil moisture profiles are still quite full. The drier surface soils are somewhat beneficial in allowing planting and starting to develop root systems, which can reach the soil moisture below."

Where the Latest COVID-19 Models Think We're Headed - And Why They Disagree. FiveThirtyEight has an interesting post and additional perspective: "Models predicting the potential spread of the COVID-19 pandemic have become a fixture of American life. Yet each model tells a different story about the devastation to come, making it hard to know which one is “right.” But COVID-19 models aren’t made to be unquestioned oracles. They’re not trying to tell us one precise future, but rather the range of possibilities given the facts on the ground. One of their more sober tasks is predicting the number of Americans who will die due to COVID-19. FiveThirtyEight — with the help of the Reich Lab at the University of Massachusetts Amherst — has assembled six models published by infectious disease researchers to illustrate possible trajectories of the pandemic’s death toll..."

May 5, 1965: At least 7 tornadoes hit southern Minnesota. This outbreak is a preview of what would happen the next day…

TUESDAY: Clouds and light showers. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 54



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, almost pleasant. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 44. High: 63



THURSDAY: Plenty of comfortable sunshine. Winds: N 8-13. Wake-up: 41. High: 61



FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, cool breeze. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 38. High: 54



SATURDAY: Suburban frost risk early. Cool sunshine. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 33. High: 58



SUNDAY: Cool with showers likely. Winds: E 10-15. Wake-up: 41. High: 56



MONDAY: Slow clearing, still cool for May. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 40. High: 53

Climate Stories...

Inside Clean Energy: 6 Things Michael Moore's "Planet of the Humans" Gets Wrong. InsideClimate News has the post; here's the intro: "Filmmaker Michael Moore's new documentary purports to expose hypocrisy at the heart of the renewable energy movement. But the video, released on YouTube last week, is a mess of deceptive and outdated anecdotes, and a succession of ridiculous arguments. It will almost certainly do far more harm than good in the struggle to reduce carbon emissions. As a reporter who covers renewable energy and has a background in covering the business of energy, watching "Planet of the Humans" was a slog, the equivalent of being cornered at a backyard barbecue by someone who wants to share conspiracy theories..."

In the Middle of a Pandemic, Renewables Are Taking Over the Grid. Here's an excerpt from Grist: "...But even if growth is slower, a new report from the International Energy Agency released Thursday predicts that renewables will likely be the only energy sector to see any growth in demand this year, and that coal is set for the largest decline in demand since World War II. While it’s still hard to say how the industry will emerge from the rubble of a massive recession — especially as efforts to help it domestically have been a nonstarter in Congress — a new study by clean energy research firm BloombergNEF paints an optimistic picture that the renewable energy takeover will continue on a global scale. The financial research firm found that utility-scale solar farms and onshore wind farms now offer the cheapest source of electricity for about two-thirds of the world’s population..."

In Fast-Warming Minnesota, Scientists are Trying to Plant the Forest of the Future. The Washington Post has a powerful story about the changes underway in Minnesota; here's a clip: "A Washington Post analysis of historical temperature data found that seven counties in Minnesota have warmed more than 2 degrees Celsius since the late 19th century — about twice the global average. Winters here have warmed even faster, with 59 of the state's counties — about two thirds — eclipsing the 2C threshold during the months of December through February. Minnesota is home to a landscape like none other in the United States. It has the boreal forests to the north, with their stately conifers and the moose and lynx that roam them; temperate forests in the middle, dominated by deciduous trees such as oak and maple; and prairie stretching to the south and west. But rising temperatures are altering those boundaries. Experts in the state have testified about what is in store if temperatures continue to rise: more heat-related deaths, lower crop yields, damaging deluges and floods, a surge in pests, increasing drought and worsening air quality..."