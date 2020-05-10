Winter still held Minneapolis in its grip. But up on the roof of the Treasure Masters building, 605 Fourth Av. S., the lawn already needed mowing. The Minneapolis Star caption accompanying the photo below attributed the early growth to "well-fertilized soil and the heat escaping from the building."
Could this be an early example of an environmentally friendly green roof -- or just a serene spot to picnic above the din of downtown traffic? Either way, it's long gone. The Thrivent Financial building and parking lot now fill the block. In the background of this photo you can see the Northwestern Bell (now CenturyLink) building; at right is City Hall. Behind the mower was Andrew W. Carlson, 815 E. Lake St. Do you recognize him -- or have any memories of the Treasure Masters building? The company, formerly Package Masters, expanded the building in 1945. The Minneapolis company designed, manufactured and distribute "internationally hand painted greeting cards, gift packets for handkerchiefs and hosiery and allied items," according to a Tribune story on the expansion plans.