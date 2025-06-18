Appreciation: The Panthers set their own path to a 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup

The best team in hockey, again, was a team that did things totally its own way.
The Florida Panthers went to Finland early in the season and wore their gifts from that trip — plush robes, a nod to the sauna culture there — to the next few games instead of suits and didn't care how ridiculous that looked. They blared Paul Simon's ''You Can Call Me Al'' in the locker room after wins for reasons that nobody fully understood. They not only welcomed a one-time hated rival in Brad Marchand into the fold from Boston at the trade deadline, but they became Blizzard-eating buddies with him on off days during the playoffs.
''This team,'' forward Matthew Tkachuk said at one point this season, shaking his head, ''is special.''
''Different,'' was the word forward Evan Rodrigues used.
''They are something else,'' coach Paul Maurice said.
Call them whatever you want. But you have to call them back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, an absolutely absurd development for a franchise that spent most of its first three decades unable to win anything but now simply cannot lose.
Final score: Panthers 5, Edmonton 1. Final score of the series: Panthers 4, Oilers 2. The result: Another Cup, and a team that won't be forgotten.
''It's incredible. It's a feeling you can't really describe,'' Marchand said. ''Seeing the family and everyone up there and everyone that supported me and helped me get to this point, words can't put this into reality how great it feels. Such an incredible group.''