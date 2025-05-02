Appreciation: Gregg Popovich had a view of the world, and it changed both the Spurs and the NBA

Gregg Popovich understood the world.
That goes back long before the basketball world knew who he was. It probably can be traced to at least Popovich's time at the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he majored in Soviet studies and was on his way to becoming a spy.
He became an icon instead.
Popovich's time as coach of the San Antonio Spurs ended Friday, six months after a stroke essentially ended his tenure — in that capacity, anyway — without him knowing it. He stepped down, Mitch Johnson was promoted from acting coach to head coach, and just like that, the Spurs started a new chapter.
Popovich isn't going anywhere. He's still the team president. He'll be around. He'll have influence. His role going forward is probably largely up to him, a right that he's earned over the last 30 or so years. His view of the world shaped many of the things that the Spurs are today. Same goes for the rest of the league as well, and as proof, look at any roster these days.
Some of the best players in the game — Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Spurs' own franchise player in Victor Wembanyama among them — were born outside the United States. Would they have been in the league without Popovich? Almost certainly, yes. But did Popovich and the Spurs help create the path that saw more international players get into the league? Most definitely.
''They were a pioneer around the international game,'' NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said of the Spurs — specifically Popovich and his longtime right-hand man, team CEO R.C. Buford — earlier this year. ''They were scouting internationally in a deep way long before many other teams.''
Basketball is played all over the world, and Popovich — forever the student — wanted to learn about all of it. He was finding players in Europe in the late 1980s, long before it became common. As the stories go, Popovich still can't walk around places like Belgrade without being recognized. That's probably not much of an exaggeration, either.