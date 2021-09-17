Fall at the Arboretum

First Kiss, Zestar and SweeTango apples are in stock at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum's AppleHouse along with cider, gourmet treats and seasonal decor. Quirky and cute creations from the Bachman's and arboretum staff will decorate the grounds during Scarecrows in the Gardens. The World of Pumpkins features hundreds of pumpkins, squash and gourds from around the world. ($15, advance reservations required, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. arb.umn.edu)

Maze time

This year's 20-acre maze at the Twin Cities Harvest Festival in Brooklyn Park includes a scavenger hunt about the University of St. Thomas. Tour the sunflower field, take a hayride and feast at food trucks. (Through Oct. 31, $7-$11, twincitiesmaze.com)

Jack is back

Wander through thousands of illuminated pumpkins with spooky, kooky and funny faces at the Minnesota Zoo's after-hours Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular along a forested trail near the Hanifl Family Wild Woods Play area. (Oct. 1-Nov. 7, $16-$24, mnzoo.org)

Transylvania Trolley

Wear a costume when you ride the Como-Harriet Streetcar Line with Karl the Vampire Motorman, and get a treat. (12:30-4 p.m. Oct. 23. $2.50, trolleyride.org)

Geeks unite

Twin Cities Con is a magnet for those obsessed with superheroes, cosplay and games. Meet celebrity guests for autographs and check out discussion panels as well as vendors with pop culture merchandise. (Oct. 2-3, Minneapolis Convention Center, $15-$75, twincitiescon.com)

Peanuts and pumpkins

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang for non-scary Halloween activities. A friendly vampire greets guests for a lights-on tour of a haunted maze. Costumed superheroes and princesses can show off during the Great Pumpkin Parade. Roam the grounds for live entertainment, rides and fall-themed activities. (Saturdays and Sunday Oct. 2-31, Valleyfair, Shakopee, valleyfair.com)

Gold Over America

The pomp, circumstance and stress of the Olympics are over and now top gymnasts including Simone Biles, MyKayla Skinner and Jordan Chiles are coming to Minneapolis on a U.S. tour. (Oct. 13, Target Center, $26.50-$171.50, targetcenter.com)

Great Pumpkin Fest

Children will strut in their Halloween best during a costume parade at St. Paul's Landmark Center, with entertainment by magician Brodini and Kidsdance. Plus treats, of course, as well as crafts. (1-3 p.m. Oct. 24, free, landmarkcenter.org)

Apple Festival

Crisp apples and fall raspberries are ripe for the picking at Afton Apple Orchard in Hastings. Kids can run amok on the playground, pet farm animals or take a hayride. Weekends include a magician, music and cider pressing demonstrations. For an added thrill, try to navigate the 15-acre corn maze (Weekends Oct. 2-17, $5-$7, $10-$12 for corn maze, aftonapple.com)

L.O.L. Surprise! Live

The children's toy with attitude has become a live family spectacular with holograms of Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious and more. Enjoy original music, a DJ and dancers. (Nov. 17, State Theatre, Mpls., $23.50-$53.50, hennepintheatretrust.org)

MELISSA WALKER