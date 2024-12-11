Apple's latest iPhones get the gift of more AI as holiday shopping season heats up

Although the iPhone's AI is similar to many of the features that have already been available from other companies, Apple is taking a slightly different approach to the technology in an effort to stand out from the rest of pack. It is emphasizing its ongoing commitment to protecting iPhone users' privacy by processing most of its AI on the device itself or corralling it in a secured data center. Users seeking more AI wizardry than the device or the special data center can handle will have the option to reach out to the popular ChatGPT technology made by OpenAI, which has forged a partnership with Apple.