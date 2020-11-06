Authorities say the woman who was fatally shot Wednesday night in an Apple Valley apartment building died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Faye Brown, 52.

Police have yet to release the name of the gunman, who was found dead in a unit on the second floor of the Morningview Condominiums on the 7600 block of W. 157th Street. It is believed that he shot Brown, then used the gun on himself, Apple Valley police Capt. Nick Francis said.

Events unfolded about 8:42 p.m. when residents called police after seeing a man with a gun and hearing gunshots. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot lying in a hallway. He was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, Francis said on Thursday.

Officers then checked an apartment near where they found the man and went inside, where they discovered Brown. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Francis said.

Investigators on the scene got information about another man who lived in the apartment building and was believed to have been the shooter. A SWAT team was called to the area and police obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s apartment. When they entered, they found the suspect dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, Francis said.

Police have not said if Brown and the shooter knew each other, but they were neighbors. Police have not said what led up to the shooting.