A Detroit Lakes native is on Broadway with legends Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.
Erik Jensen, who graduated from Apple Valley High School in 1988, is in "The Collaboration," a fact-based drama about the kinship between the two late artists. Currently in previews, the four-person show opens Dec. 20 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Tickets are available at telecharge.com
Jensen, whose other appearances include TV series "For Life" and "The Walking Dead" and who has made several documentaries, plays Bruno Bischofberger, a Swiss gallerist who represented the work of both legends.
The play, which is set in 1984, stars Paul Bettany as Warhol and and Jeremy Pope as Basquiat.
