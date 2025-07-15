Things To Do

Apple TV app - Top Movies

The Associated Press
July 15, 2025 at 3:14PM

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)

1. Ballerina: From the World of John Wick

2. Thunderbolts(asterisk)

3. Karate Kid: Legends

4. Final Destination Bloodlines

5. Warfare

6. The Phoenician Scheme

7. Sinners

8. A Minecraft Movie

9. The Amateur (2025)

10. A Working Man

The Associated Press

