Apple TV app - Top Movies

The Associated Press
July 8, 2025 at 3:14PM

1. Ballerina: From the World of John Wick

2. Thunderbolts(asterisk)

3. Final Destination Bloodlines

4. Sinners

5. Warfare

6. A Minecraft Movie

7. The Amateur (2025)

8. Bring Her Back

9. The Last Rodeo

10. 28 Days Later

