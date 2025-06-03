Apple TV app - Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)
1. A Minecraft Movie
2. A Working Man
3. Warfare
4. The King of Kings
5. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
6. Until Dawn
7. Captain America: Brave New World
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)
1. A Minecraft Movie
2. A Working Man
3. Warfare
4. The King of Kings
5. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
6. Until Dawn
7. Captain America: Brave New World
8. Black Bag
9. 28 Days Later
10. Death of a Unicorn
Twenty-nine shows on Broadway got Tony Award nominations this season, but not all will walk away with a trophy — and the box office attention they usually bring.