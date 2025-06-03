Things To Do

Apple TV app - Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)

The Associated Press
June 3, 2025 at 4:14PM

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)

1. A Minecraft Movie

2. A Working Man

3. Warfare

4. The King of Kings

5. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

6. Until Dawn

7. Captain America: Brave New World

8. Black Bag

9. 28 Days Later

10. Death of a Unicorn

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

What to watch for at the Tony Awards, Broadway's biggest night

Twenty-nine shows on Broadway got Tony Award nominations this season, but not all will walk away with a trophy — and the box office attention they usually bring.

Things To Do

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Things To Do

Apple TV app - Top Movies