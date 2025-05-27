Apple TV app - Top Movies

Things To Do

The Associated Press
May 27, 2025 at 4:59PM

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)

1. A Minecraft Movie

2. Warfare

3. A Working Man

4. Mickey 17

5. Homestead

6. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

7. Captain America: Brave New World

8. Until Dawn

9. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

10. Dog Man

The Associated Press

