Apple TV app - Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)
1. A Minecraft Movie
2. Warfare
3. A Working Man
4. Captain America: Brave New World
5. Snow White (2025)
6. Mickey 17
7. Drop
8. The Luckiest Man in America
9. Becoming Led Zeppelin
10. Dog Man
Ethan Hunt's last mission? A new Superman? Happy Gilmore as a dad? Three genre-spanning Pedro Pascal movies, including a romance, a superhero movie and an A24 Ari Aster thriller? Hollywood is pulling out the stops this summer movie season, which kicks off with the release Marvel's ''Thunderbolts(asterisk)'' on May 2.