Apple TV app - Top Movies

Do we get to choose who we love? For Sylvie, the protagonist of Adelaide Faith's ''Happiness Forever,'' the answer is surely an emphatic ''No.'' That's because Sylvie is in love with her therapist, an older woman with peach-colored hair who lives within walking distance of Sylvie's home. After 13 sessions, Sylvie spends her weeks counting down the hours until she and her therapist meet again. She can't decide whether she wants the therapist to adopt her or simply hold her hand.