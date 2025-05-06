Apple TV app - Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)
1. Drop
2. Captain America: Brave New World
3. Mickey 17
4. Death of a Unicorn
5. A Working Man
6. The Friend
7. Conclave
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)
1. Drop
2. Captain America: Brave New World
3. Mickey 17
4. Death of a Unicorn
5. A Working Man
6. The Friend
7. Conclave
8. Dog Man
9. Black Bag
10. The Monkey
''Well, it took a minute,'' said Spike Lee, surveying the glittering Met Gala crowd during cocktail hour through bright orange glasses that matched his New York Knicks cap. ''But we're here now, that's the most important thing.''