Apple TV app - Top Movies

The Associated Press
May 6, 2025 at 4:14PM

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)

1. Drop

2. Captain America: Brave New World

3. Mickey 17

4. Death of a Unicorn

5. A Working Man

6. The Friend

7. Conclave

8. Dog Man

9. Black Bag

10. The Monkey

The Associated Press

