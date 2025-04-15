Apple TV app - Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)
1. Mickey 17
2. Black Bag
3. Novocaine
4. In the Lost Lands
5. Companion
6. The Monkey
7. Wicked
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)
1. Mickey 17
2. Black Bag
3. Novocaine
4. In the Lost Lands
5. Companion
6. The Monkey
7. Wicked
8. The Alto Knights
9. Flight Risk
10. Babygirl
Officials in Arkansas and Indiana moved Tuesday to ban soft drinks and candy from the program that helps low-income people pay for groceries, becoming the first states to ask the Trump administration to let them remove such items from the program long known as food stamps.