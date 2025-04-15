Things To Do

Apple TV app - Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)

The Associated Press
April 15, 2025 at 3:24PM

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US)

1. Mickey 17

2. Black Bag

3. Novocaine

4. In the Lost Lands

5. Companion

6. The Monkey

7. Wicked

8. The Alto Knights

9. Flight Risk

10. Babygirl

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

Business

Arkansas and Indiana ask USDA to let them ban soda and candy from SNAP

Officials in Arkansas and Indiana moved Tuesday to ban soft drinks and candy from the program that helps low-income people pay for groceries, becoming the first states to ask the Trump administration to let them remove such items from the program long known as food stamps.

Things To Do

The Black Crowes and Jimmy Page revisit a unique 25-year-old live set

Nation

Jury selection begins in Harvey Weinstein's retrial