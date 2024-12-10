Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
Apple TV app - Top Movies
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 10, 2024 at 9:41PM
1. Juror #2
2. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
3. Conclave
4. The Substance
5. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
7. The Wild Robot
8. It Ends With Us
9. Deadpool & Wolverine
10. Elevation
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
2024 in pop culture: In a bruising year, we sought out fantasy, escapism — and cute little animals
I'll get you, my pretty! And your little pygmy hippo, too!