Apple TV app - Top Movies

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 10, 2024 at 9:41PM

1. Juror #2

2. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

3. Conclave

4. The Substance

5. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

7. The Wild Robot

8. It Ends With Us

9. Deadpool & Wolverine

10. Elevation

