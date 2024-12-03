Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
Apple TV app - Top Movies
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 3, 2024 at 5:31PM
1. Conclave
2. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
3. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
4. The Substance
5. The Wild Robot
6. Deadpool & Wolverine
7. Smile 2
8. Elevation
9. It Ends With Us
10. Gladiator
