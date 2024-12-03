Things To Do

Apple TV app - Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 3, 2024 at 5:31PM

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Conclave

2. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

3. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

4. The Substance

5. The Wild Robot

6. Deadpool & Wolverine

7. Smile 2

8. Elevation

9. It Ends With Us

10. Gladiator

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More

World

Artist Jasleen Kaur wins Turner Prize for work exploring her Scottish Sikh identity

An artist whose work exploring her Scottish Sikh identity includes a vintage Ford car draped in a crocheted doily won the U.K.'s prestigious Turner Prize on Tuesday, during a ceremony picketed by pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Business

Are you a former SmileDirectClub customer? You might be eligible for a refund

Business

Is Enron back? If it's a joke, some former employees aren't laughing