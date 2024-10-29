Apple TV app - Top Movies

Things To Do

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 29, 2024 at 4:16PM

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

2. The Wild Robot

3. Transformers One

4. Deadpool & Wolverine

5. It Ends With Us

6. Long Legs

7. Alien: Romulus

8. Twisters

9. Despicable Me 4

10. Classified

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

