Apple TV app - Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
By The Associated Press
October 29, 2024 at 4:16PM
1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
2. The Wild Robot
3. Transformers One
4. Deadpool & Wolverine
5. It Ends With Us
6. Long Legs
7. Alien: Romulus
8. Twisters
9. Despicable Me 4
10. Classified
