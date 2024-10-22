Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
Apple TV app - Top Movies
The Associated Press
October 22, 2024 at 3:26PM
1. The Wild Robot
2. Alien: Romulus
3. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
4. Deadpool & Wolverine
5. Twisters
6. Despicable Me 4
7. Reagan
8. It Ends With Us
9. Long Legs
10. Trap
