Apple TV app - Top Movies

By The Associated Press

October 22, 2024 at 3:26PM

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. The Wild Robot

2. Alien: Romulus

3. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

4. Deadpool & Wolverine

5. Twisters

6. Despicable Me 4

7. Reagan

8. It Ends With Us

9. Long Legs

10. Trap

