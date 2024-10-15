Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
Apple TV app - Top Movies
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 15, 2024 at 3:41PM
1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
2. Deadpool & Wolverine
3. Twisters
4. Despicable Me 4
5. It Ends With Us
6. Speak No Evil
7. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 2 - Film Collection
8. Long Legs
9. Trap
10. Blink Twice
