Apple TV app - Top Movies

By The Associated Press

October 15, 2024 at 3:41PM

1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

2. Deadpool & Wolverine

3. Twisters

4. Despicable Me 4

5. It Ends With Us

6. Speak No Evil

7. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 2 - Film Collection

8. Long Legs

9. Trap

10. Blink Twice

