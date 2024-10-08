Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
Apple TV app - Top Movies
The Associated Press
October 8, 2024 at 4:01PM
1. Deadpool & Wolverine
2. Speak No Evil
3. It Ends With Us
4. Blink Twice
5. Twisters
6. Bad Boys: Ride or Die
7. Amber Alert
8. Despicable Me 4
9. Trap
10. A Quiet Place: Day One
about the writer
