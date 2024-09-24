Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
Apple TV app - Top Movies
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 24, 2024 at 3:56PM
1. Blink Twice
2. Bad Boys: Ride or Die
3. Twisters
4. Inside Out 2
5. Despicable Me 4
6. Trap
7. The Fall Guy (2024)
8. Subservience
9. Cuckoo
10. Beetlejuice
