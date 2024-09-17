Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
Apple TV app - Top Movies
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 17, 2024 at 4:15PM
1. Twisters
2. Bad Boys: Ride or Die
3. Beetlejuice
4. Despicable Me 4
5. Inside Out 2
6. Trap
7. A Quiet Place: Day One
8. Longlegs
9. The Crow (2024)
10. Friday the 13th - 8 Movie Collection
