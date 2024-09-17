Apple TV app - Top Movies

Things To Do

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

By The Associated Press

September 17, 2024 at 4:15PM

1. Twisters

2. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

3. Beetlejuice

4. Despicable Me 4

5. Inside Out 2

6. Trap

7. A Quiet Place: Day One

8. Longlegs

9. The Crow (2024)

10. Friday the 13th - 8 Movie Collection

