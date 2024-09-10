Apple TV app - Top Movies

Things To Do

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

By The Associated Press

September 10, 2024 at 3:11PM

1. Twisters

2. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

3. Inside Out 2

4. Trap

5. Beetlejuice

6. Despicable Me 4

7. Longlegs

8. Civil War

9. Borderlands (2024)

10. The Garfield Movie

