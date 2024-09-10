Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
Apple TV app - Top Movies
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 10, 2024 at 3:11PM
1. Twisters
2. Bad Boys: Ride or Die
3. Inside Out 2
4. Trap
5. Beetlejuice
6. Despicable Me 4
7. Longlegs
8. Civil War
9. Borderlands (2024)
10. The Garfield Movie
about the writer
