Apple TV app - Top Movies
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 3, 2024 at 3:56PM
1. Twisters
2. Inside Out 2
3. Trap
4. Longlegs
5. Despicable Me 4
6. True Lies
7. Beetlejuice
8. The Fall Guy (2024)
9. Borderlands (2024)
10. Harold and the Purple Crayon
