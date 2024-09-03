Things To Do

Apple TV app - Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

By The Associated Press

September 3, 2024 at 3:56PM

1. Twisters

2. Inside Out 2

3. Trap

4. Longlegs

5. Despicable Me 4

6. True Lies

7. Beetlejuice

8. The Fall Guy (2024)

9. Borderlands (2024)

10. Harold and the Purple Crayon

about the writer

