Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
Apple TV app - Top Movies
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 27, 2024 at 3:26PM
1. Inside Out 2
2. The Twisters
3. Longlegs
4. Despicable Me 4
5. The Fall Guy (2024)
6. A Quiet Place: Day One
7. Oddity
8. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1
9. Civil War
10. Bad Boys: Ride or Die
