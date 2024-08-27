Apple TV app - Top Movies

Things To Do

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 27, 2024 at 3:26PM

1. Inside Out 2

2. The Twisters

3. Longlegs

4. Despicable Me 4

5. The Fall Guy (2024)

6. A Quiet Place: Day One

7. Oddity

8. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

9. Civil War

10. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

