Apple TV app - Top Movies
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 20, 2024 at 4:06PM
1. The Twisters
2. Despicable Me 4
3. The Fall Guy (2024)
4. A Quiet Place: Day One
5. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
6. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1
7. Bad Boys: Ride or Die
8. Civil War
9. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
10. The Abyss
