Things To Do

Apple TV app - Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 20, 2024 at 4:06PM

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. The Twisters

2. Despicable Me 4

3. The Fall Guy (2024)

4. A Quiet Place: Day One

5. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

6. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

7. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

8. Civil War

9. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

10. The Abyss

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More
Nation

PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 DNC Celebrities

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Business

Who pays for the wedding? Traditional etiquette doesn't always hold

Business

The internet's love for 'very demure' content spotlights what a viral trend can mean for creators