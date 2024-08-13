Things To Do

Apple TV app - Top Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

By The Associated Press

Associated Press

August 13, 2024 at 4:06PM

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Despicable Me 4

2. A Quiet Place: Day One

3. The Fall Guy (2024)

4. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

5. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

6. Civil War

7. The Twisters

8. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

9. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

10. IF (Imaginary Friends)

More from Things To Do

See More
Nation

No drinking and only Christian music during Sunday Gospel Hour at Nashville's most iconic honky tonk

Robert's Western World is known as Nashville's most authentic honky tonk and synonymous with country music. But for an hour on Sundays, no one can drink alcohol; everyone must listen to Christian music.

Things To Do

Review: Incarcerated fathers and their daughters dance in the heart-wrenching doc 'Daughters'

Nation

Family and friends of actor Johnny Wactor urge more action to find his killers