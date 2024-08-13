Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
Things To Do
Apple TV app - Top Movies
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
By The Associated Press
Associated Press
August 13, 2024 at 4:06PM
1. Despicable Me 4
2. A Quiet Place: Day One
3. The Fall Guy (2024)
4. Bad Boys: Ride or Die
5. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
6. Civil War
7. The Twisters
8. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
9. Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1
10. IF (Imaginary Friends)
More from Things To Do
See More
Nation
No drinking and only Christian music during Sunday Gospel Hour at Nashville's most iconic honky tonk
Robert's Western World is known as Nashville's most authentic honky tonk and synonymous with country music. But for an hour on Sundays, no one can drink alcohol; everyone must listen to Christian music.