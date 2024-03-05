Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Anyone But You
2. The Beekeeper
3. Poor Things
4. Dune
5. The Boys In The Boat
6. Oppenheimer
7. Anatomy of a Fall
8. Wonka
9. The Holdovers
10. Trolls Band Together
Chanel revisits Deauville roots with cinematic flair at Paris Fashion Week
In a cinematic homage blurring fashion and film, Chanel transported its audience at Paris Fashion Week to a fictional Deauville for its latest showcase. The black and white film of the Normandy seaside town, starring Brad Pitt and front-row observer Penelope Cruz, evoked Chanel's roots. Fusing the 1920s heyday of Gabrielle ''Coco'' Chanel with the drama of the '70s, designer Virginie Viard recreated the founder's gender-fluid wardrobe from the ''winter sojourns by the sea.'' Deauville changed the course of Chanel and arguably the Paris fashion industry.
Montreal's 'Just for Laughs' comedy festival cancels this year's edition, seeks to avoid bankruptcy
The Montreal company that operates the ''Just for Laughs'' comedy festival has canceled this year's event as it seeks to avoid bankruptcy, The Canadian Press reported on Tuesday.