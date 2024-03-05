Variety

In a cinematic homage blurring fashion and film, Chanel transported its audience at Paris Fashion Week to a fictional Deauville for its latest showcase. The black and white film of the Normandy seaside town, starring Brad Pitt and front-row observer Penelope Cruz, evoked Chanel's roots. Fusing the 1920s heyday of Gabrielle ''Coco'' Chanel with the drama of the '70s, designer Virginie Viard recreated the founder's gender-fluid wardrobe from the ''winter sojourns by the sea.'' Deauville changed the course of Chanel and arguably the Paris fashion industry.