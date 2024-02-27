Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Anyone But You
2. Oppenheimer
3. Wonka
4. Mean Girls (2024)
5. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
6. Anatomy of a Fall
7. The Zone of Interest
8. The Iron Claw
9. Trolls Band Together
10. The Holdovers
Top New Shows (US):
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):
Wendy Williams documentary producers say they didn't know she had dementia while filming most scenes
If you watched Lifetime's Wendy Williams docuseries that premiered over the weekend and felt uncomfortable, you weren't alone.
Study says 2023's crazy Atlantic ocean heat, low Antarctic sea ice give glimpse of much hotter world
Off the charts ''crazy'' heat in the North Atlantic ocean and record-smashing Antarctic sea ice lows last year are far more severe than what Earth's supposed to get with current warming levels. They are more like what happens at twice this amount of warming, a new study said.