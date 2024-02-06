Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Wonka
2. Oppenheimer
3. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
4. Anatomy of a Fall
5. Napoleon
6. The Holdovers
7. Migration
8. Ferrari
9. Trolls Band Together
10. Wish
