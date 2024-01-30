Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
2. Oppenheimer
3. Anatomy of a Fall
4. Napoleon
5. Migration
6. Wish
7. Ferrari
8. The Holdovers
9. Trolls Band Together
10. Past Lives
Court filings: Gunman demanded money from drug dealer, then fatally shot 3 in Coon Rapids home
