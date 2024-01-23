Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Napoleon

2. The Marvels

3. Oppenheimer

4. Trolls Band Together

5. Anatomy of a Fall

6. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

7. The Color Purple

8. Dumb Money

9. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

10. Barbie