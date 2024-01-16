Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Napoleon

2. Oppenheimer

3. Anatomy of a Fall

4. Trolls Band Together

5. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

6. Barbie

7. Killers of the Flower Moon

8. Past Lives

9. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

10. Waitress: The Musical