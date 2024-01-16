Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Napoleon
2. Oppenheimer
3. Anatomy of a Fall
4. Trolls Band Together
5. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
6. Barbie
7. Killers of the Flower Moon
8. Past Lives
9. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
10. Waitress: The Musical
