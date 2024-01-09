Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Oppenheimer

2. Killers of the Flower Moon

3. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

4. Trolls Band Together

5. Anatomy of a Fall

6. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

7. Past Lives

8. Barbie

9. Priscilla

10. Dumb Money