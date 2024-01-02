Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Oppenheimer
2. Killers of the Flower Moon
3. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
4. Trolls Band Together
5. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
6. Barbie
7. Anatomy of a Fall
8. The Holdovers
9. Die Hard
10. The Equalizer 3
